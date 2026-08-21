Public invited to help name these orphaned Grizzly Bear Cubs in Colorado

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — Two orphaned Grizzly Bear Cubs that now call the Cheyenne Mountain Zoo home need names.

The brother and sister cubs came to the zoo in June of 2026 from Montana, after their mother had to be put down after a continued history of conflicts with humans and attractants in Montana, according to the zoo.

Watch our previous coverage from when the bears first arrived at the zoo

The Cheyenne Mountain Zoo is inviting the public to get involved in the process for the 8-month-old cubs and is asking for a minimum donation of $ 5 that will support wild grizzly bear conservation.

The campaign will be in support of The Vital Ground Foundation, a 501(c)3 group based out of Missoula, Montana, a land conservation land trust working to preserve grizzly bear habitat in the Northern Rockies.

With the donation, you will get to vote on the following pairs of names for the siblings. The CMZ also provided brief descriptions of the names' meanings. The pair with the most votes will win.

*Note: The three name pairs are listed with the female cub's name first and the male cub's name second.

Meadow and Forrest — inspired by the wild landscapes the cubs call home and the natural habitats where grizzly bears roam

· Scout and Ranger — representing the people and organizations working to protect and preserve grizzlies and their native habitats

· Aspen and Yarrow — highlighting the plants and vegetation found throughout grizzlies’ native habitats

For more on how to vote, click here.

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