Public health officials warns of potential measles exposures in La Veta

State health officials have confirmed a measles case, and they say people in southern Colorado may have been exposed.
Measles case
LA VETA, Colo. (KOAA) — The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment (CDPHE) and the Las Animas-Huerfano Counties District Health Department are notifying members of the public of a potential measles exposure.

According to CDPHE, the potential exposure comes from an out-of-state visitor who traveled to La Veta.

If you were at any of the locations below at the listed days and times, CDPHE says you may have been exposed to measles and should monitor symptoms for 21 days after exposure:

  • Ranch House Inn on Cherry Street
    • October 12 through October 15
  • La Veta Country Store on Main Street
    • Monday, October 13 from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m.

CDPHE says people who are exposed to measles will usually develop symptoms in seven to 21 days after being exposed. Symptoms include the following:

  • fever
  • cough
  • runny nose
  • red eyes
  • a characteristic rash that usually starts several days later on the face and spreads

For more information on symptoms, transmission and vaccine recommendations for measles, visit CDPHE's website.

