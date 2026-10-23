‘Protect the legacy’: Group asks for help protecting Colorado Springs Fallen Firefighter Memorial

The Colorado Springs International Association of Firefighters (IAFF) is asking the public to help protect the Fallen Firefighter Memorial and keep it clean.

In a post on social media, the IAFF said that they are experiencing issues with people camping on the grounds and also leaving behind trash and graffiti on the memorial.

"We are asking for the community’s help in protecting this sacred space. If you see anyone vandalizing, damaging, or disrespecting the memorial grounds, please report it. We encourage everyone who visits or passes by to help us keep a watchful eye on this special place," the post reads.

Kent Smith with Local 5 told KOAA that they don't just want the memorial to look nice, but they want to "protect the legacy" behind the names.

"Behind one of those names on the wall is a person who sacrificed for other people," Smith told us.

"This memorial belongs to the families of our fallen brothers and sisters, the fire service, and our entire community. Together, we can ensure it remains a place of honor, reflection, and remembrance," the post reads.

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