Proposed Colorado bill would cut social media search warrant response time from 35 days to 72 hours

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — A bill recently passed in the Colorado Senate would dramatically shorten the time social media platforms have to comply with search warrants, from 35 days down to 72 hours.

Under current Colorado law, covered platforms like Facebook, Instagram and Twitter must comply with search warrants within 35 days. The proposed legislation would reduce that window to 72 hours and require platforms to acknowledge receipt of a search warrant within eight hours.

The bill carries a long list of sponsors, including senators from both parties. If platforms ignore search warrants, they could face contempt of court and fines of up to $5,000 per violation.

News5 reached out to the Colorado Springs Police Department, Safe2Tell and the El Paso County Sheriff's Office to get their reaction to the bill. All three declined to comment.

However, the Colorado Association of Chiefs of Police, of which CSPD is a member, has registered a support petition on the bill.

The bill's main goal is to protect children online and improve public safety. It would also require platforms to post law enforcement contact information on their homepage, adding an element of transparency.

To get a different perspective, News5 spoke with two Palmer High School sophomores about how they feel the bill could affect them.

"I think that to some degree it's good to have privacy, but on another note, it's kind of nice to know that they're kind of researching it because sometimes online it's hard to know whether any legal action can be taken just because it's online," said Adam Abeyta.

The students said they use social media often to find out what is happening in their school community, and that staying informed online makes them feel safe.

"It definitely makes me feel a little less concerned about the climate we're living in right now," said Axelle Miller.

The bill still has to pass in the House and be signed by the Governor. If it does, it would go into effect in August. However, if a referendum petition is filed, the law would not go into effect unless approved by voters in November.

