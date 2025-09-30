Program supports interactions with law enforcement and those with disabilities

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KOAA) — The El Paso County Sheriff's Office has launched the 'Blue Envelope Program,' a community initiative that aims to enhance communication and safety during interactions between law enforcement and individuals with disabilities.
Those disabilities include the following:
- autism spectrum disorder
- dementia
- hearing impairment
- other conditions which may affect responses
The sheriff's office says program participants will place essential documents inside a marked blue envelope and present it to first responders when needed. Participants will also receive blue envelop stickers and wallet-sized cards.
The envelope aims to serve as a signal for additional communication, accommodation and awareness, according to the sheriff's office.
“We are launching this program with the commitment of our community and law enforcement partners across the Pikes Peak region,” said El Paso County Sheriff Joseph Roybal. “The Blue Envelope Program strengthens understanding, prevents miscommunication, and helps ensure every encounter between deputies and individuals with disabilities is handled with patience, compassion, and respect.”
The envelope provides guidance for both drivers and deputies, according to the sheriff's office.
For drivers, it includes the following:
- instructions
- space for emergency contact and medical information
- helpful reminders to make interactions smoother
For law enforcement, it outlines communication tips, which include the following:
- speaking calmly
- using simple language
- minimizing physical contact
- reducing background noise
The program is part of a nationwide initiative aimed at promoting understanding, and preventing misunderstandings.
“This program is about building trust and ensuring all members of our community feel supported,” said Sheriff Roybal.“I am grateful for our partners and their shared dedication to this effort.”
Participation in the program is free, and no identification is required.
The following southern Colorado agencies are currently participating in the program:
- Green Mountain Falls Police Department
- Palmer Lake Police Department
- Monument Police Department
- Manitou Springs Police Department
- Fountain Police Department
- Calhan Police Department
- Colorado State Patrol
- Calhan Fire Department
- Cimarron Hills Fire Department
- The Resource Exchange
- Special Olympics Southeast Region
- The Independence Center
- Peak Parent
- El Paso County Clerk and Recorder- Motor Vehicle Department
For more information on the Blue Envelope Program, visit the El Paso County Sheriff's Office's website.
