Program supports interactions with law enforcement and those with disabilities

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KOAA) — The El Paso County Sheriff's Office has launched the 'Blue Envelope Program,' a community initiative that aims to enhance communication and safety during interactions between law enforcement and individuals with disabilities.

Those disabilities include the following:



autism spectrum disorder

dementia

hearing impairment

other conditions which may affect responses

The sheriff's office says program participants will place essential documents inside a marked blue envelope and present it to first responders when needed. Participants will also receive blue envelop stickers and wallet-sized cards.

The envelope aims to serve as a signal for additional communication, accommodation and awareness, according to the sheriff's office.

“We are launching this program with the commitment of our community and law enforcement partners across the Pikes Peak region,” said El Paso County Sheriff Joseph Roybal. “The Blue Envelope Program strengthens understanding, prevents miscommunication, and helps ensure every encounter between deputies and individuals with disabilities is handled with patience, compassion, and respect.”

The envelope provides guidance for both drivers and deputies, according to the sheriff's office.

For drivers, it includes the following:



instructions

space for emergency contact and medical information

helpful reminders to make interactions smoother

For law enforcement, it outlines communication tips, which include the following:



speaking calmly

using simple language

minimizing physical contact

reducing background noise

The program is part of a nationwide initiative aimed at promoting understanding, and preventing misunderstandings.

“This program is about building trust and ensuring all members of our community feel supported,” said Sheriff Roybal.“I am grateful for our partners and their shared dedication to this effort.”

Participation in the program is free, and no identification is required.

The following southern Colorado agencies are currently participating in the program:



Green Mountain Falls Police Department

Palmer Lake Police Department

Monument Police Department

Manitou Springs Police Department

Fountain Police Department

Calhan Police Department

Colorado State Patrol

Calhan Fire Department

Cimarron Hills Fire Department

The Resource Exchange

Special Olympics Southeast Region

The Independence Center

Peak Parent

El Paso County Clerk and Recorder- Motor Vehicle Department



For more information on the Blue Envelope Program, visit the El Paso County Sheriff's Office's website.

