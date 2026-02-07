Program helping homeless men with addiction marks first 100 days

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — The newest program addressing addiction and homelessness in Colorado Springs has reached a milestone.

Step Springs says in their first 100 days of operation, they have served 87 men.

The program provides structured housing and helps men find jobs and rebuild their lives. Many staff members are program graduates themselves.

Step Springs is funded entirely by donations and takes no government money.

The organization says one year after departing the Denver program, 140 men accomplished the following outcomes:



85% were still sober

75% had full-time tax-paying jobs

90% were housed

By the first week of January, Step Springs says 72% of their residents had obtained a full-time tax-paying job in under 45 days of the program.

“Reaching the 100‑day mark with this level of engagement and progress is a testament to the men we serve and the efficacy of Step’s practical peer recovery method,” said CEO Meghan Shay. “Every resident who walks through our doors is choosing a new direction, and we’re honored to walk alongside them.”

Step Springs says residents face temptation while working and engaging with the community. They say 98% of residents have maintained sobriety and only two have been discharged due to relapse.

The program says 22 men are now in Phase II after achieving key stability milestones and goals.

___

Air Force Academy Superintendent, Commandant of Cadets to depart later this year The Air Force Academy Superintendent will be departing later this year. Air Force Academy Superintendent, Commandant of Cadets to depart later this year

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.