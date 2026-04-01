Proceeds from new thrift store in Colorado Springs will help families in need

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — All of the proceeds from a new thrift store in Colorado Springs will help families in need in our area.

Crossfire Ministries Thrift Store held its official ribbon cutting on Tuesday. The store is located on Austin Bluffs Parkway near Barnes Road.

"I would say the number one (reason it's important) is that it goes directly to the food warehouse," said Lori St. Pierre with Crossfire Ministries. "...All of the proceeds, every dollar spent goes directly there... also, we have a pricing philosophy that is on point, I think with a lot of shoppers today, specifically thrift shoppers, I hear again and again that... we are... the closest thing to an actual thrift store price point... that they've seen in a long time."

The average price of items in the store is $4.50, but some items are in the $1.50 range. The thrift store accepts donations and is most in need of men's clothing and clothing for older children in sizes seven to 18.

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This southeast Colorado reservoir completely dried out, taking away one of the best recreation spots All that’s left of the Two Buttes Reservoir is a scattering of lifeless buoys, a rusty lawn chair, empty beer cans, and a number of fishing lures that have fallen into the water over the years. This southeast Colorado reservoir completely dried out, taking away one of the best recreation spots

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