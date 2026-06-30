Primary election day in Southern Colorado: What you need to know before polls close tonight

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — Colorado voters have until 7 p.m. today to return their primary election ballots. Here is what you need to know before polls close tonight.

Where to drop off your ballot in El Paso County

If you have your ballot, you can use any in-person vote center in your county, or drop off your ballot at one of the 44 secure ballot drop boxes until 7 p.m. tonight.

Colorado allows same-day voter registration. If you haven't registered, you can still go to any voter service or polling center in person. But the clerk and recorder's office urges voters not to wait until the last minute.

Here is a map of drop-off boxes in your area outside El Paso County.

El Paso County Clerk and Recorder Steve Schleiker said:

"Be informed, you know, do your research. We have to receive your ballot by 7 p.m. on election night, which means you can be in line at an in-person vote center."

To view election information, including sample ballots, drop boxes, and where to vote, click on your county below:



What to remember when submitting your ballot

Every ballot must be in its own envelope. If you're an unaffiliated voter, you received 2 ballots — one Democrat and one Republican — but you can only fill out and turn in one, not both. Every bubble must be filled in, and you must add your signature on the outside of the ballot.

First-time voters or those registering today will need to show a valid ID. If you make a mistake on your ballot, you can request a replacement ballot at a vote center.

El Paso County leads Colorado in ballot returns

El Paso County voters are leading Colorado in ballot returns for today's primary election. As of Sunday night, residents had returned 96,000 ballots, beating out both Denver and Jefferson counties.

Volunteers from both parties spent the weekend knocking on doors to boost turnout. They are raising awareness for high-profile races for Governor and Congressional District 5.

The county clerk expects another 50,000 ballots to be dropped off today and hopes to see an overall voter turnout of 35%.

Southeast Colorado Springs turnout lags behind the rest of the county

Election officials are urging voters in southeast Colorado Springs to make their voices heard. Turnout in the area historically lags behind the rest of El Paso County.

Turnout in 30 southeast precincts averages just over 11%. Other communities in the county can reach turnout rates in the 70s or 80s.

Schleiker says every ballot matters, noting that local races can come down to just a handful of votes.

"Here in El Paso County, we had one of the closest races in state history which was House District 16, and it was separated by 3 votes with over 70,000 votes that were cast," Schleiker said.

Schleiker expects those numbers to change dramatically, saying 65% of voters cast their ballot on election day.

New ballot drop box opens in Pueblo County

Pueblo County voters have a new place to drop off their ballots for today's election. Officials recently opened a drop box outside the Senior Resource Development Agency, bringing the total number of drop boxes in the county to 15.

The county clerk says the new box is a positive for the community.

"It's a beautiful feeling and it's an amazing opportunity to be able to serve the citizens of Pueblo County to bring accessibility so that we can get their votes back and the voices are heard by the people," the county clerk said.

Impacted by wildfires?

As multiple wildfires rage across Colorado, voters are being impacted as some towns have been evacuated. If you have been impacted by the wildfires and are an eligible voter, you can visit any voter center across the state and request a replacement ballot according to the Colorado Secretary of State.

News5 will have Election Results on the races we are covering here. For a full list of results across the state by county, visit the Colorado Secretary of State's Website.

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Southern Colorado communities are being evacuated as a wildfire explodes Neighborhoods and the Town of Beulah have been evacuated after a wildfire burning along Highway 165 has exploded in size. Southern Colorado communities are being evacuated as a wildfire explodes

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