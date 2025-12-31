Prices upfront, Colorado's new transparency law eliminates hidden fees starting January 1

COLORADO SPRINGS — Several Colorado state laws will go into effect on January 1, including House Bill 1090, which will give more transparency to customers about unexpected costs by eliminating junk fees.

When you buy something online, you may notice that when you go to pay, all of a sudden there are several fees tacked on to the final price, making you pay more than you expected. House Bill 1090 is going to change that.

Starting on January 1, the law gives protections against deceptive pricing, meaning the price you see will be the price you pay. It prohibits a person from offering, displaying, or advertising pricing information for a good, service, or property unless the person clearly discloses the maximum total price of all amounts that a person may pay.

Under HB 1090, businesses are not able to advertise the price of a product or service without including all required fees, like booking fees, cleaning fees for hotels, or utility fees for rental properties' common areas. This does not mean businesses can't charge extra fees, but it makes them show the fees up front so customers can see the full price.

It also requires all food services like restaurants or bars to inform customers about any mandatory service charges that will be added to someones bill.

Lawmakers say it will also protect Colorado renters from hidden fees. Landlords are not allowed to charge fees for services they are legally required to provide, as well as regular upkeep, like maintenance of the common area.

This law was passed by the Colorado Senate by a 22 to 12 vote. It goes into effect on January 1.

