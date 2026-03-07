Preliminary reports show what led up to 30-vehicle pile-up south of Pueblo

PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo. (KOAA) — Preliminary reports from the Colorado State Patrol (CSP) reveal what led up to a 30-vehicle pile-up south of Pueblo last month.



The crash happened around three miles south of Pueblo at mile marker 93 on the morning of February 17.

According to CSP, an SUV was traveling northbound on I-25 when they rear-ended a pickup truck hauling a trailer. They say the pickup was traveling between 15 to 20 miles per hour in the 75 miles per hour zone.

When the crash happened, CSP says the SUV rotated clockwise and was stalled in the other lane. The pickup pulled off on the shoulder.

CSP says a semitruck hauling a trailer traveling northbound slowed down for the crash when they were sideswiped by a separate pickup truck hauling a stock trailer, which detached in the crash.

The pickup truck went onto the shoulder and hit the other pickup truck, according to CSP. They say the blockage on I-25 caused several other crashes to happen.

CSP says the crashes involving those other vehicles remain under investigation.

Five people died in the crash, according to CSP. Their names, ages and where they were from are listed below:



David L. Kirscht from Walsenburg, 90 years old

Scott L. Kirscht from Walsenburg, 64 years old

Mary Sue Thayer from Rye, 72 years old

Thomas Thayer, from Rye, 66 years old

Karen Ann Marsh from Pueblo, 66 years old



Pueblo held a vigil for the victims of the crash.



