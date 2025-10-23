Preliminary report released on cause of plane crash on Powers Boulevard

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) has released their preliminary report on what caused a small plane to crash on Powers Boulevard on the northeast side of Colorado Springs earlier this month.

The crash happened around 4 a.m. on October 1 after the plane took off from the Colorado Springs Airport.

According to the preliminary report, the pilot could not get the single engine plane to go fast enough after take-off.

The report says the pilot did not catch any issues before takeoff, but while in the air, he noticed the plane was going 80 miles per hour, which was slower than normal.

Since he could not accelerate to a faster speed to get over the rising terrain ahead, he decided to land the plane on Powers Boulevard.

According to the NTSB's report, the pilot had minor injuries after the crash, and the two passengers were not hurt.

