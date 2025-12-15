Powerball ticket worth $500,000 sold in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — The Colorado Lottery is highlighting a couple of big winners as recent jackpot runs have brought in more than $29 million for Colorado outdoors.
As the Powerball Jackpot climbs to $1.1 billion for Monday night's drawing, the Colorado Lottery issued a news release explaining that so far in this run that started Sept. 7, 16 Colorado players have won $2.8 million in prizes ranging from $50,000 to $1 million.
The Colorado Lottery pointed to these two wins from Saturday night:
- Kum & GO Maverik, 304 Main St., Colorado Springs - $500,000 - This player matched 5/5 numbers on Double Play. Double Play is the $1 add-on that allows players to play their numbers, again, in a separate drawing for a chance to win up to $10 million.
- Northglenn Discount Liquor, $50,000
Other big winners since Sept. 7
|Powerball
|DAWITT P.
|$50,000
|Colorado Springs
|PLAYERS CAFE CO LLC
|Dec. 5, 2025
|Powerball
|ANDERSON V.
|$50,000
|Lochbuie
|WINNERS CORNER CO
|Nov. 17, 2025
|Powerball
|MELISSA S.
|$100,000
|Denver
|7-ELEVEN #33052B
|Oct. 30, 2025
|Powerball
|JEANELLE A.
|$100,000
|Greeley
|WESTSIDE CONV STORE
|Oct. 30, 2025
|Powerball
|EMILIO Y.
|$100,000
|Kiowa
|KING SOOPERS #112
|Oct. 21, 2025
|Powerball
|.
|$150,000
|N/A
|KING SOOPERS #132
|Sept. 22, 2025
|Powerball
|.
|$150,000
|N/A
|KING SOOPERS #132
|Sept. 22, 2025
|Powerball
|BRADLEY R.
|$100,000
|VERNAL
|LOAF N JUG #868
|Sept. 12, 2025
|Powerball
|BRIAN L.
|$100,000
|BRIGHTON
|KUM & GO MAV #5202
|Sept. 10, 2025
|Powerball
|JENNY M.
|$100,000
|AURORA
|A-1 FOOD & GAS
|Sept. 10, 2025
|Powerball
|JAY C.
|$1,000,000
|COLORADO SPRINGS
|KUM & GO MAV #5293
|Sept. 9, 2025
|Powerball
|ALEENA J.
|$50,000
|MONUMENT
|KING SOOPERS #77
|Sept. 9, 2025
|Powerball
|ALDEN G.
|$150,000
|ENGLEWOOD
|ROCKET #6495
|Sept. 8, 2025
|Powerball
|JILL B.
|$50,000
|WOODLAND PARK
|BANANA BELT LIQUORS
|Sept. 8, 2025
