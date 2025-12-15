Powerball ticket worth $500,000 sold in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — The Colorado Lottery is highlighting a couple of big winners as recent jackpot runs have brought in more than $29 million for Colorado outdoors.

As the Powerball Jackpot climbs to $1.1 billion for Monday night's drawing, the Colorado Lottery issued a news release explaining that so far in this run that started Sept. 7, 16 Colorado players have won $2.8 million in prizes ranging from $50,000 to $1 million.

The Colorado Lottery pointed to these two wins from Saturday night:

Kum & GO Maverik, 304 Main St., Colorado Springs - $500,000 - This player matched 5/5 numbers on Double Play. Double Play is the $1 add-on that allows players to play their numbers, again, in a separate drawing for a chance to win up to $10 million. Northglenn Discount Liquor, $50,000

Other big winners since Sept. 7



Powerball DAWITT P. $50,000 Colorado Springs PLAYERS CAFE CO LLC Dec. 5, 2025 Powerball ANDERSON V. $50,000 Lochbuie WINNERS CORNER CO Nov. 17, 2025 Powerball MELISSA S. $100,000 Denver 7-ELEVEN #33052B Oct. 30, 2025 Powerball JEANELLE A. $100,000 Greeley WESTSIDE CONV STORE Oct. 30, 2025 Powerball EMILIO Y. $100,000 Kiowa KING SOOPERS #112 Oct. 21, 2025 Powerball . $150,000 N/A KING SOOPERS #132 Sept. 22, 2025 Powerball . $150,000 N/A KING SOOPERS #132 Sept. 22, 2025 Powerball BRADLEY R. $100,000 VERNAL LOAF N JUG #868 Sept. 12, 2025 Powerball BRIAN L. $100,000 BRIGHTON KUM & GO MAV #5202 Sept. 10, 2025 Powerball JENNY M. $100,000 AURORA A-1 FOOD & GAS Sept. 10, 2025 Powerball JAY C. $1,000,000 COLORADO SPRINGS KUM & GO MAV #5293 Sept. 9, 2025 Powerball ALEENA J. $50,000 MONUMENT KING SOOPERS #77 Sept. 9, 2025 Powerball ALDEN G. $150,000 ENGLEWOOD ROCKET #6495 Sept. 8, 2025 Powerball JILL B. $50,000 WOODLAND PARK BANANA BELT LIQUORS Sept. 8, 2025

