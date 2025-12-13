Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Potential military leaders honored in Colorado Springs Friday

Potential military leaders are being honored in Colorado Springs. Congressman Jeff Crank's nominees for the service academies gathered Friday at the National Museum of World War II Aviation.
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — Potential military leaders are being honored in Colorado Springs. Congressman Jeff Crank's nominees for the service academies gathered Friday at the National Museum of World War II Aviation.

Congressman Crank picked more than 50 students.

Each nominee needs a member of Congress or other authorized officials to recommend them in order to qualify for the U.S. service academies.

