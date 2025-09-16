Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsCovering Colorado

Actions

Popular trail in Rocky Mountain National Park to temporarily close in late September

The trail will close from Sept. 29 through Oct. 2, reopen for Friday and the weekend, and close again Oct. 6-9.
Dream Lake Rocky Mountain National Park
MARSHA HOBERT
Dream Lake Rocky Mountain National Park
Denver 7+ Colorado News Latest Headlines | September 15, 11am
Posted

Trail access to the popular Dream Lake and Emerald Lake in Rocky Mountain National Park will close temporarily in late September for a maintenance project.

The trail will close from Sept. 29 through Oct. 2, reopen for Oct. 3 (Friday) and the weekend, and close again Oct. 6-9.

Emerald and Dream Lake closure september october 2025_National Park Service

During the closure, National Park Services crews will replace a bridge.

All other trails in the Bear Lake area, including Bear Lake, Nymph Lake and Lake Haiyaha will stay open.

Bridge Warning Sign near Dream Lake compressed.jpg

For the latest information on park closures, call RMNP's information office at 970-586-1206.

You can see current closures in the park here.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

IYGACAB 480x360.png

If You Give A Child A Book Campaign Changes Lives In Our Community