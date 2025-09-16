Popular trail in Rocky Mountain National Park to temporarily close in late September

Trail access to the popular Dream Lake and Emerald Lake in Rocky Mountain National Park will close temporarily in late September for a maintenance project.

The trail will close from Sept. 29 through Oct. 2, reopen for Oct. 3 (Friday) and the weekend, and close again Oct. 6-9.

National Park Service

During the closure, National Park Services crews will replace a bridge.

All other trails in the Bear Lake area, including Bear Lake, Nymph Lake and Lake Haiyaha will stay open.

National Park Service

For the latest information on park closures, call RMNP's information office at 970-586-1206.

You can see current closures in the park here.