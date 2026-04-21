Popular Pikes Peak Area recreation site to reopen on May 1

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KOAA) — A popular recreation site on the north slope of Pikes Peak will be reopening at the start of May, according to Colorado Springs Utilities.

Large areas of the north slope recreation area, which includes the North and South Catamount Reservoirs, have been closed for dam renovations since 2023.

In a news release, the utility company said that work is finishing up and people will be able to access the new trails and other recreational activities in the area as the place reopens on May 1.



WATCH: Our previous coverage from when the dam rehabilitation projects began

Work will continue on the Crystal Creek Reservoir, and access to in-water recreation will not be available as crews will work to continue repairs for roughly 14 days. In-water recreation will be assessed depending on how quickly the reservoir refills, according to CSU.

Access to trails and the Crystal Creek Reservoir parking lot and visitor center will still be available. Among the new additions is the creation of a new trail around the Crystal Creek Reservoir, offering new angles of the dam.

As a reminder, if you are making your way to the North Slope Recreation Area, you are not required to pay a Pikes Peak entry fee, but it still will cost you a $1 admission fee for parking.



For a look at the work being done, watch the following time-lapse courtesy of CSU in the video player below

For more information, click here.

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