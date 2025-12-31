Popular Colorado Springs donut shop scaling back to focus on quality

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — A popular Colorado Springs donut shop is scaling back to focus on quality. Dad's Donuts will close its two northern Colorado Springs locations on Interquest and Briargate Parkways in 2026.

The locally owned business will consolidate operations to its flagship location on East Moreno Street, which is located in Downtown Colorado Springs.

Managing partner Mitchell Yellen says the decision allows the company to focus on craftsmanship over rapid expansion.

The company plans to open a larger production facility and new retail location in 2026.

___

NASA announcement for new lunar vehicle expected, Colorado company considered We're learning that NASA is now expected to make its big lunar terrain vehicle announcement within the coming weeks. NASA announcement for new lunar vehicle expected, Colorado company considered

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.