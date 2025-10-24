Poor Richard's Restaurant Offers Free Meals to Furloughed Federal Workers During Government Shutdown

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — A Colorado Springs restaurant is stepping up to help federal workers affected by the ongoing government shutdown by offering free meals to furloughed employees and their families.

Poor Richard's, a local establishment, is providing complimentary meals to any furloughed workers who show their federal ID. The offer extends to their families at no cost during the shutdown.

"A lot of us are, you know, that's our livelihood," said Jenna Dittman, a furloughed National Park Service intern whose position has been on hold for nearly a month.

Dittman discovered the opportunity through a Facebook post and says the gesture provides much-needed support during uncertain times.

"I know a lot of families are not only feeling impacted but they're kind of feeling not motivated and disheartened by the situation," Dittman said.

Richard Skorman, co-owner of Poor Richard's, previously offered the same support during the 2019 government shutdown and is ready to help again.

"We were really happy to do it," Skorman said. "It's a pleasure to help people when something is happening to them that isn't really of their doing. They have important jobs, and we should thank them."

During the last shutdown, more than 300 families took advantage of the free meal offer. Community members have also contributed to a donation box to help offset the restaurant's costs.

"We wanted to come down and donate some money to help him defray some of his costs in this effort and just help out in the community," said Janice Farinelli, a customer who made a donation.

The community support has been overwhelming, with small donations helping sustain the program.

"We raised a lot of small donations and people were appreciative and people here are very generous," Skorman said, "especially because so many people work for the government here."

For workers like Dittman, the initiative represents more than just a free meal.

"I think that that's not only great on the community, but it's also like the families are reaching out because they know that the community will support them," she said.

The program sends a message of solidarity to affected workers.

"You're not alone and there's a lot of families and individuals that are coming out and saying, 'hey, I need support. I need help,' and it's nothing to be ashamed of because it's not your fault. We're in this together," Dittman said.

Skorman says the restaurant will continue providing meals for the duration of the shutdown, whether it lasts another week, month, or even a year.

