Poor Richard's celebrates 51 years and passes the torch at the downtown Colorado Springs block party

Poor Richard's, a fixture of downtown Colorado Springs since 1975, marked the end of an era Sunday as founders Richard Skorman and Patricia Seator introduced the business's new owners to the community at a Block Party on North Tejon Street.

The celebration, held from 2 to 6 p.m., featured food, free music, speakers, and family activities.

Skorman and Seator passed ownership of the business to Joe Cole and Sarah Gibeau-Cole after 51 years at the helm.

Poor Richard's has operated as a combination bookstore, restaurant, toy store, and community gathering place for more than five decades, becoming a cultural landmark well recognized in southern Colorado.

Skorman and Seator agreed to sell to Cole and Gibeau-Cole, choosing to step away from the business and into the next chapter of their lives. Skorman and Seator said finding the right people was central to their decision.

"Everybody support Joe and Sarah, and they're going to do a great job. They really are. We're so excited that we found the right people," Richard Skorman and Patricia Seator

Cole said the block party was about more than just a celebration.

"We're very humbled and honored to be a part of it and to carry it to the next generations. Today was like that moment where we wanted to let the community know that it's officially been passed and more importantly, to honor two amazing human beings that have made this place what it is," Sarah Gibeau-Cole and Joe Cole

Reflecting on more than five decades in business, Skorman said the community's support made it all worthwhile.

"When you have a business that people love and support and and cherish, there's nothing better in life. I can't think of a better way to make a living for 51 years," Richard Skorman

'What about us?' South Tejon Street businesses are ready for an upgrade A downtown Colorado Springs revitalization project is almost done, nearly two years after it started. The improvements along Tejon Street are catching the eye of one block not involved in the project. 'What about us?' South Tejon Street businesses are ready for an upgrade

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.