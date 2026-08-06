Police working to clear crash on Uintah Street

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — We have a traffic alert for drivers in Colorado Springs. Police are working to clear a crash on Uintah Street.

Police say westbound traffic is blocked right now between 17th and 19th streets. If you are familiar with this area, the crash is near the King Soopers.

It's a multi-vehicle crash involving 2 cars and one truck. Police say one of the cars was reported stolen.

No one was injured, but police are looking for two people who fled the scene. They are hoping to have the crash cleared within an hour.

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