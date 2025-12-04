Police warn of 'possible attempted luring' of a child in a small Colorado town

LAMAR, Colo. (KOAA) — Police in a small Colorado town posted a public notice to social media after reports of a "possible attempted luring" of a child recently.

The Lamar Police Department shared the post on Thursday explaining that the incident happened on Tuesday at Willow Creek Park.

"Officers took a report of a described older Chevy pickup," the public notice reads. "Possibly an S-10 blue in color with a white camper shell, asking a young female juvenile if they wished to get in the vehicle and 'get high.'"

The incident remains under investigation, but police ask anyone with info to call 719-336-4341.

