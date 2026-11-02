Police seek witnesses to deadly crash near Pikes Peak State College on Saturday

The Fountain Police Department is asking for the public's help after a deadly crash near Pikes Peak State College on Saturday morning.

The two-vehicle crash on South Academy Blvd. near the eastern entrance of the college took place around 7:30 a.m.

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Police say both vehicles were going east when a Cadillac was struck from behind by a Ford pickup truck. The driver of the Cadillac was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators believe distracted driving may have been a factor in the crash.

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Police are asking anyone who may have witnessed the crash to come forward. Detectives are also asking anyone with dash-cam footage to contact them.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Sergeant Eric Moore of the Fountain Police Department at 719-396-0336.

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