Police K9 in Colorado helps sniff out 26 pounds of cocaine along I-25

K9 Jefe helped seize 26 pounds of cocaine.
Posted

TRINIDAD, Colo. (KOAA) — A man is in custody, and about 26 pounds of cocaine was seized this week in Colorado along I-25.

The Trinidad Police Department is reporting officers pulled a driver over on northbound I-25 earlier this week.

"During the traffic stop, officers received consent to search the vehicle," police wrote in a news release. "K9 Jefe was then deployed to search the vehicle and alerted to the presence of drugs in the vehicle. A complete search of the vehicle was then conducted resulting in 26 lbs. of cocaine being seized."

The driver was identified as Edgar Arana. Arana is facing charges including possession with intent to distribute and unlawful possession of a controlled substance. Arana was booked into the Las Animas County Detention Center. As of Friday morning, Arana was in jail on a $50,000 bond, according to inmate records.

