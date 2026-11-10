Police in Colorado Springs looking for missing 12-year-old boy

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Police in Colorado Springs are asking for help with finding a missing 12-year-old boy.

They say Gabriel Conner was last seen Monday around 3:30 p.m. near N. Academy Boulevard and Austin Bluffs Parkway.

Gabriel is described as about 5 foot and about 110 pounds with brown eyes, black hair and wearing glasses.

Colorado Springs Police Department An undated courtesy photo of Gabriel Conner.

He was last seen wearing a black hoodie with white lettering that reads "Saint" and black sweats with white lettering that reads "Brooklyn" on the side.

Anyone with information is asked to call Colorado Springs police at 719-444-7000.

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