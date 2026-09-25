Police identify man found dead inside Colorado Springs home

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Colorado Springs police have identified the victim in an ongoing homicide investigation.

Police say 73-year-old Alan Groom was found dead in his home on Tappan Drive on September 19.

The home is located near Potter Drive and Palmer Parker Boulevard.

Police say two women went to Colorado Springs' Police Operations Center and reported a man dead inside the home. When officers arrived, they found the victim inside.

The department's homicide unit started investigating.

One of the women who went to police, Sheldon “Shelly” Wilson, 62, was arrested and charged with second-degree murder and tampering with a deceased body.

Police say this was the 11th homicide in Colorado Springs this year.

The investigation is ongoing; anyone with information is asked to call police at 719-444-7000 or Crime Stoppers at 719-634-7867 or 1-800-222-8477.

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