Police Foundation shares update on K9 injured in Colorado Springs incident

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — The Colorado Springs Police Department's (CSPD) K9 Roam is still recovering after he was stabbed several times in October.

This happened while CSPD was trying to take a suspect into custody.

The Police Foundation of Colorado Springs shared the following on Facebook:

They say K9 Roam has been getting bored after being placed on restricted activity, so they gave him a shot at web design.

K9 Roam is currently working on getting his stuffed animal on the website so they can go on sale in time for the holidays. Proceeds will go towards helping all K9s and the Police Foundation.

