COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) says the Police Foundation has received more than $68,000 in donations to support K9 Roam's recovery and medical care.

K9 Roam was stabbed last Wednesday while helping bring a barricaded suspect into custody.

He was released from the veterinary hospital last weekend.

K9 Roam underwent several hours of surgery, including one in which his left hind leg was amputated.

CSPD says majority of the donations came from people in Colorado, but they received funds from 32 states, and the following countries:



Canada

United Kingdom

Belgium

“We are incredibly grateful for the support we’ve received,” said Colorado Springs Police Chief Adrian Vasquez. “K9 Roam is not only a valued member of our department but also a symbol of the courage and dedication our officers bring to the community every day. The kindness shown to K9 Roam by our community, nation, and from around the world, is a reminder of why we serve.”

The Police Foundation says they will continue to accept donations for K9 Roam's care.

