'Police activity' impacting traffic on I-25 south of Colorado Springs Wednesday

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KOAA) — Northbound I-25 was closed south of Colorado Springs Wednesday morning for police activity, according to the Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT). Soon after the closure, at least one lane was opened back up.

CDOT posted the following to its website at about 4:15 a.m.:

"Between Exit 122: Pikes Peak International Raceway and Exit 123: Clear Spring Ranch (5 miles south of Fountain) at Mile Point 123. Road closed expect delays due to police activity. Slower speeds are advised."

At about 4:20 a.m. CDOT announced that at least one lane was open.

At about 4:40 a.m. CDOT announced there was also police activity near the Mesa Ridge Parkway Exit:

"Between CO 16/Mesa Ridge Parkway and Exit 135: South Academy Boulevard (Fountain) at Mile Point 132. The right lane is closed due to police activity."

It isn't clear if both closures are connected.

News5 is working to learn more about the type of police activity taking place.

As more information becomes available, this article will be updated. Click here for updates on lane closures from CDOT.

Inside the 'Southeast Strong' Plan to Revitalize a Part of Colorado Springs After years in the making, the "Southeast Strong" plan is ready for review. This report breaks down the key proposals, from attracting major retailers and supporting small businesses to creating new cultural centers. Inside the 'Southeast Strong' Plan to Revitalize a Part of Colorado Springs

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.