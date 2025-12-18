Plenty to clean up following windy conditions in southern Colorado Wednesday

PEYTON, Colo. (KOAA) — Thursday was definitely not as windy as it was on Wednesday, but there is plenty to clean up after those conditions.

A News5 viewer sent us the following picture of a trampoline in the road on Wednesday:

Brooke M.

The photo was taken on Lambert Road, which is located near Woodmen Hills Elementary School in Peyton.

