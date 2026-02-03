'Please slow down': Community members speak out about excessive speeding on Vickers Dr. near Union Blvd.

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — On the north side of Colorado Springs along Vickers Drive near North Union Boulevard, residents say excessive speeding has become a serious safety issue.

One resident says it’s only a matter of time before someone gets hurt. For Randy Filkin, who has lived in the neighborhood for more than 20 years, the change has been noticeable.

“We’ve seen worse and worse,” said Filkin.

He says speeding drivers frequently race past his home, making even routine tasks like pulling onto the road feel dangerous.

“It’s like an Olympic event,” said Filkin. “We deserve a medal because it’s so dangerous.”

To better understand the issue, News5 checked the city's traffic data from the past year.

In the last 12 months, more than 100 traffic violations were reported on Vickers Drive between North Union Boulevard and Rangewood Drive, according to the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD).

For people who walk their dogs, it's about safety.

“We yell at them. Slow down,” said Jenifer Eggspuehler, who also lives near Vickers Drive.

Eggspuehler says speeding has forced her to limit how far she walks in the neighborhood.

“We walk very quickly,” she said. “We only do one block because they’re going too fast around that corner.”

The City of Colorado Springs says it has taken steps to address speeding along Vickers Drive.

In 2024, the roadway was restriped. Bike lane buffers were added, narrowing vehicle lanes to 11 feet. The speed limit was also lowered from 40 to 35 miles per hour in 2022.

However, city data shows those changes have not significantly slowed drivers.

“They’re going 50, 60 miles per hour down this road,” said Eggspuehler.

News5 asked city officials whether installing speed bumps could help slow drivers down.

City officials said speed bumps are not an option at this location because Vickers Drive is classified as a minor arterial road, making it ineligible for the city’s Neighborhood Traffic Management Program.

Neighbors say they understand that fixing the problem may take time. In the meantime, they’re asking drivers to be more mindful.

“Drivers, please slow down,” said Filkin. “We’re all in a hurry. We all need to get somewhere.”

___

____

