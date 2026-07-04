Planning and Community Development unable to determine if Bu-ee's is a 'convenience store'

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KOAA) — El Paso County received a request for an official determination on whether the proposed Buc-ee's can be classified as a 'convenience store' under the county's Land Development Code.

The county says that the Planning and Community Development Director was unable to make that determination after reviewing the materials, Land Development Code, past approvals, and comparative analysis.

Analysis does not approve any construction, business operations, a development plan, grading, traffic, utilities, etc.

The county says that it is unclear whether the 'proposed use' meets the code's definition of a 'convenience store.'

Following the Land Development Code, the party that owns the property can appeal a determination within 30 days of the date of the determination.

Until the appeal period is over, or an appeal has been filed, the county can't determine what comes next.

As of now, the county officials say they do not know whether an appeal or another land-use application will be submitted.

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