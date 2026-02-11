Plan coming together to provide better access to Arkansas River in Pueblo

PUEBLO, Colo. (KOAA) — A plan is coming together to provide better access to the Arkansas River in Pueblo. Waterworks Park opened last year and became an instant hit.

It prompted city leaders to come up with a master plan for that area and the entire river.

The plan includes more parking and pathways around the river all the way from the Pueblo Dam on the west side of the city to Runyon Lake on the east.

"It is nice for us to understand how it functions down there and how people are going to use it, and what we can set our priorities to so it gives us a little bit better of a guide to start planning and doing improvements," said Steven Meier with Pueblo Parks and Recreation.

A vote from city council on the final plan is expected before the end of the month. If approved, the master plan will cost around $50 million with work expected to be done within the next 10 years.

