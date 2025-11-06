Pizza Ranch coming to Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — A well-known restaurant is expanding into Colorado Springs!

The Pikes Peak Regional Building Department (PPRBD) posted to social media on Thursday, providing an update on the Pizza Ranch location expected to open near N. Academy Boulevard and Austin Bluffs Parkway.

"It's a $1-Million project to bring in the restaurant popular for its Pizza Buffet," PPRBD wrote on Facebook.

According to city records, the address will be 3958 N. Academy Boulevard.

News5 has reached out to Pizza Ranch to see if they can share an anticipated opening date.

One man who is on a quest to eat at every Pizza Ranch in the country, Jason Halkias, has been in touch with News5 for months, excited to make the trip to the Colorado Springs location. Halkias made a stop at the Pueblo location in July of 2024. News stations across the country have covered his quest, including KTVQ in Montana. Halkias tells News5 he has visited 225 locations in 15 states, and if all goes according to his plan, he expects to visit the Colorado Springs location in mid-August.

