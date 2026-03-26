Pikes Peak Veterans Council to host inaugural Honoring Our Veterans event

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — The Pikes Peak Veterans Council is hosting its inaugural Honoring Our Veterans event on Friday, March 27,

Mt. Carmel Veterans Service Center, along with over 40 partner agencies, will be participating in the resource fair, providing services to veterans, service members, and their families.

Mt. Carmel Veterans Service Center’s Executive Director Bob McLaughlin will provide the keynote address.

“The purpose of the Honoring our Veterans event is to build opportunities and connections with partners representing a wide range of topics, including housing, mental health, recovery, and employment. Reinforcing these connections is crucial for empowering individuals and restoring dignity."



“Here in Colorado Springs, we have one of the largest veteran and service member populations in the nation. When veterans thrive, the city thrives.” Khristopher Thomas Jr., Pikes Peak Veterans Council member and event organizer

The event will take place at Meanwhile Block (114 W. Cimarron St), at 11:00 a.m., with a social hour starting at 10:00 a.m.

Representatives from the mayor's office, elected officials, and military-connected organizations will also be attending.

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