Pikes Peak United Way's Mobile Food Pantry moving to new location, different hours

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — Pikes Peak United Way announced their Mobile Food Pantry will have a new location and different hours.

It will be moving to Springs Church, which is located near the intersection of Voyager Parkway and Razorback Road.

According to Pikes Peak United Way, the food distribution event will take place on the third Thursday of every month. Distribution will be from 3 pm. to 5 p.m., or until supplies run out.

“First and foremost, we want to thank Mitchell High School and District 11 for years of wonderful support, while we are equally thankful for Springs Church for opening their campus to us,” said Cami Bremer, president and CEO of Pikes Peak United Way. “This additional location demonstrates that hunger and food instability is not isolated to just one area of our community. The need is just as present as ever, and adding this location will allow us to reach as many residents in need as possible.”

Pikes Peak United Way says the event is open to everyone.

