Pikes Peak United Way gives out backpacks, haircuts to Colorado Springs students ahead of school year

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — More than 1,200 backpacks were distributed over the weekend as Colorado Springs families prepare for the upcoming school year.

Pikes Peak United Way held its third annual Community Block Party at the Family Success Center, where 1,500 backpacks were available, and each student got to pick their own.

Organizers say the event takes one less thing off parents' plates.

"Seeing that they have a community that is backing them and knowing that they have people that are there for them to do, um, what they need to do in order to move on to the next level, next grade, or whatever. Whatever they want to do in life," they said.

Students at the Paul Mitchell School also provided haircuts so younger students can start school feeling confident.

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