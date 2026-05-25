Pikes Peak National Cemetery ceremony honors those who gave everything for our freedom

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — In Colorado Springs, the Pikes Peak National Cemetery held a moving ceremony to remember those who gave everything for our freedom.

Congressman Jeff Crank and El Paso County Commissioner Cory Applegate were among the speakers who issued proclamations, recognizing Monday as a day to honor those laid to rest at the cemetery.

The ceremony featured wreath-laying for each branch of the U.S. military, and the solemn ringing of the Honor Bell.

"Americans have stood on hallowed ground,... made sacred by the men and women who gave their lives to defend our freedom," said Applegate. "Their courage, their sacrifice, and their devotion to duty is the foundation on which this country stands."

The Pikes Peak National Cemetery serves as a lasting tribute to Colorado's heroes who made the ultimate sacrifice for our nation.

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