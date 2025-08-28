Pikes Peak Library District purchases Ruth Holley and Ute Pass for $2.64 million

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — The Pikes Peak Library District Board of Trustees approved spending $2.64 million to purchase the buildings that house both Ruth Holley and Ute Pass libraries, making them permanent fixtures in the community.

The district currently leases both spaces but decided to buy them as an investment in the community, according to Board of Trustees Vice President Aaron Salt.

"We currently lease both of those spaces, and we're just purchasing them," said Salt.

The funding comes from multiple sources, including the following:



$1 million from the district's fund balance

$400,000 from capital contingency

$1 million from the Pikes Peak Foundation

$200,000 from a private donation.

"The needs of these two communities are different," said Salt.

Salt says purchasing these locations will help meet those specific community needs.

At Ute Pass, the library will eventually adopt a hybrid model, meaning people can use the library with no staff present, allowing it to stay open longer.

"It's something we're exploring and will be apart of our facility's master plan," said Salt.

For Ruth Holley, buying the space will help create more programs for students as well as adults.

"We've heard from teachers in the area how needed the library is as a resource," said Salt.

At Ruth Holley, I spoke to Justina Bell, who was making her second visit to the library for schoolwork orientation.

"I'm doing schoolwork. It's my orientation," said Bell. "I want to go into nursing and also become a nephrologist."

Bell plans to use the library to help with her schooling and would like to see more books added to the collection.

"I would say more books. Bring more books and self help books," said Bell.

The purchase comes after the board voted to close the Rockrimmon Library last year. Salt explains the district cannot use reserve funding for a property it's only leasing, which is why the purchase was necessary for these two locations.

