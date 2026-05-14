Pikes Peak Library District introduces hybrid access model for three rural branches

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KOAA) — The Pikes Peak Library District (PPLD) is introducing the hybrid model at its Palmer Lake, Calhan and Ute Pass locations. Library leaders are holding a series of town halls in those communities to educate residents and answer questions about the process.

Some of the targeted branches are currently open as few as 24 hours per week.

Under the hybrid concept, badge holders would be able to access those branches outside of regular staff hours, expanding availability to up to 112 hours each week. To qualify, residents must be in good standing with the library and live in El Paso County.

The district plans to implement the model at Palmer Lake in August, Calhan in September and Ute Pass in October.

Denise Abbott, Chief Communications and Marketing Officer for PPLD, said the expanded hours are designed to serve residents who would otherwise have to travel long distances to reach a library.

"It's important because in order for them to get access to things like computers and whatnot at other times, they'd have to drive all the way into El Paso County and Colorado Springs to some of the other libraries, which are like 30 miles or so if not more away from them."

The district is also working on a new child and teen library card option that would allow parents and guardians to limit checkouts to age-appropriate materials. Abbott said existing library cards will not be affected.

The district is targeting the August-September timeframe to roll out the child and teen card option.

Abbott said libraries offer far more than books, and access is especially important given current economic conditions.

"Not everybody has the resources to go out and buy books and do all of these things, and libraries are here to allow people to do what they would like with just a library card because everybody belongs at a library. That's what we always say."

The district's library locations offer the following resources if you have a library card:



3D printers

laser engravers

a TV studio

an audio recording studio

job search tools

resume help

language learning programs

The next town hall will be held at the Palmer Lake Town Hall on June 3 at 5:30 p.m. Registration is encouraged so organizers can plan for capacity, although walk-ins will not be turned away. To register, visit PPLD's website.

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