Pikes Peak Library District hosts a massive resource fair at Library 21c to support homeschool families

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — The Pikes Peak Library District held a resource fair at Library 21c on April 10 for families who are homeschooling their children, as well as for families considering homeschooling.

Over 100 vendors offered resources for students ranging from preschool to high school age.

Available materials included everything from learning tools to physical education resources and special needs information.

Joy Fleischaker, Senior Children's Librarian for the Pikes Peak Library District, highlighted the support available to the community.

"We have tons of great resources for homeschoolers available through Pikes Peak Library District, and one of them is our big community programs. And today we have a resource fair where we have more than 100 vendors. These are organizations and businesses who provide services, educational support, all kinds of things for homeschool families," Fleischaker said.

The event also showed students that families who homeschool have a community to be a part of.

Tava Koldenhoven, a homeschool student, shared her experience.

"Home schooling can sometimes feel like you're alone when you're home schooling, but we're all in this together, and we're all ready to learn together, so there's so many options and resources out there for everyone," Koldenhoven said.

Library 21c will also host the first-ever homeschool history fair on May 1.

The event will allow homeschool students to present projects and highlight the Pikes Peak Library District's effort to support alternative education in the community.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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