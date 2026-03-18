Pikes Peak Library District hosting ribbon-cutting for new future library

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — The Pikes Peak Library District (PPLD) is celebrating the purchase of a new building (3924 Pony Tracks Drive) that will become a new future library location.

The ribbon-cutting ceremony will begin at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, March 20, and will last until 1:00 p.m.

It will feature PPLD's bookmobile, performances from local students, and the D49 Student Services Center.

“We’re excited to be at the beginning of providing services in a fast-growing area of El Paso County,” said Denise Abbott, chief communications and marketing officer for the Library District. “We know the community has needed library services in this area for a long time — and we can’t wait to bring those services to them in the future.”

Denise Abbott, PPLD Chief Communications & Marketing Officer

The next step for the location includes raising money for a future facility.

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