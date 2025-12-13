Pikes Peak Library District completes major upgrade of library systems

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — The Pikes Peak Library District (PPLD) says they have completed a major upgrade to their Integrated Library System (ILS).
The ILS hosts the library's online catalog, which allows patrons to do the following:
- check out books
- reserve and renew items
- manage their library experience
PPLD says the upgrade started on November 29 and took 10 business days to complete. The last time the ILS had been updated was 24 years ago.
According to PPLD, the new system offers increased efficiency and enhanced features for patrons to enjoy.
“We considered many factors,” said Jenny Pierce, director of collection management. “I’m happy we found an ILS that offers features patrons have asked us for like having a reading history for items they have checked out.”
The new user experience includes all of the following grouped into one entry:
- optional reading histories
- ability to save and share searches
- suggested reads based on titles of interest
- reading/grade level available
- several formats of books
According to PPLD, the new catalog experience also includes clickable author biographies.
PPLD says they have videos, as well as instructions on their website to help patrons learn the new changes. For more information, visit PPLD's website.
