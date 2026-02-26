Pikes Peak Housing Network releases annual state of housing report for Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS — The Pikes Peak Housing Network is releasing its annual State of Housing report Thursday, offering a snapshot of housing trends in Colorado Springs during 2025.

The 8-page report covers rental housing, home ownership, and building trends in the region. Jill Gaebler, executive director of the Pikes Peak Housing Network, said the data points to a little improvement.

"For both rental housing and home ownership, I would suggest that it's starting to get a little bit better," Gaebler said.

According to the report, home prices are slightly decreasing.

"The price of homes is slightly decreasing and because of all the increase in rental properties that we see coming up around town, supply and demand really works and because of that increased supply, the cost to rent your apartment or your home is going down," Gaebler said.

Looking ahead to 2026, Gaebler said they expect to see more homes being listed on the market and more people buying homes.

"Because of that supply, the prices will continue to drop and there will be more opportunity for our community to purchase homes in an area of the city where they most prefer to live," Gaebler said.

One challenge the current market presents is affordability for young home buyers. Gaebler said high home prices are forcing younger residents to rent for longer periods of time.

"We want our younger community to be, for home ownership to be affordable for them, and currently it's not," Gaebler said.

She said the goal is to ensure a range of rental options are available to younger residents so they can save money and eventually buy a home.

"We want there to be a variety of types of rental homes for them in the location of the city where they want to live at a price point that they can afford so they can save money and ultimately experience the American dream of purchasing a home," Gaebler said.

When asked what the single most important takeaway from the report is, Gaebler pointed to the region's continued growth.

"We continue to grow, so we do need to continue to build housing," Gaebler said.

The full housing report will be posted online later Thursday evening. The Pikes Peak Housing Network is hosting an open house at Phantom Canyon Brewery from 4:30 p.m.- 6:30 p.m on Thursday night where the report will also be presented to the public.

