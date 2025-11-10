Pikes Peak Brewing to become Goat Patch - Monument, keeping 2 Pikes Peak beers

MONUMENT, Colo. (KOAA) — Starting in the new year, Pikes Peak Brewing Company will officially transition to Goat Patch Brewing Company (GPB) - Monument.

"The change marks the next chapter in a story that began one year ago, when Goat Patch acquired the assets of Pikes Peak Brewing Company," part of a news release from Goat Patch reads. "Since then, GPB has been hard at work investing in the Monument facility — both restoring its foundation and preparing it for a sustainable future."

The brewery is located east of I-25 and north of Highway 105 at 1756 Lake Woodmoor Dr. While the brewery will be re-branded, much of the environment is expected to remain the same.

“When we took stewardship of this space, our hope was to build upon the legacy that made Pikes Peak Brewing such an important part of the Monument community,” said Justin Grant, co-owner of Goat Patch Brewing Company.

The owners say they want to focus on one single brand to strengthen their operations and focus resources on quality beer and meaningful community connections. There are two Goat Patch Brewery locations in Colorado Springs currently.

Two flavors expected to remain from Pikes Peak Brewing will be Elephant Rock IPA and Gold Rush Belgian Golden Ale. They will also continue to brew Trail Water Hop Water and are expected to brew some seasonal options such as AdAmAn.

ABOUT GOAT PATCH BREWING COMPANY:

Goat Patch Brewing Company started like all great ideas - good friends with a common passion sitting around a kitchen table dreaming about the future. Even before their name (which eventually became a nod to the beard style of co-owner and head brewer Darren Baze), they all agreed on a shared set of values: balanced brews, community engagement and adventure. Now with 2018 and 2020 GABF medals, a World Beer Cup medal in 2022 and 2024, and numerous other recognitions, they are proud to play a part in bringing award-winning craft beer to their community. Find the brewery online at www.goatpatchbrewing.com.

