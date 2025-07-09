Person who died in a car crash on Constitution Avenue has been identified

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — The man who died in a car accident at the intersection of Constitution Avenue and Alpine Drive has been identified by the El Paso County Coroner's Office.

Officers with the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) were sent to an accident on the evening of Saturday, June 21, where they found a crash between a Ram pickup truck and a Toyota Rav4.

The Ram was heading west on Constitution, and the Rav4 was heading east, attempting to make a left-hand turn onto Alpine Drive.

When the Rav4 began turning, the car was hit by the pickup truck.

Following the crash, a separate incident occurred when a Dodge Charger traveling behind the Ram swerved in an attempt to avoid the crash site.

The driver of the Rav4 was transferred to the hospital, where he later died from his injuries. The El Paso County Coroner's Office has identified him as 61-year-old Charles Carlton of Colorado Springs.

Police believe that speed and impairment are contributing factors, but the

investigation is ongoing.

The identity of the pickup driver has not been released.

Original coverage:

Officers with CSPD were sent to a call for a car accident around 9:00 p.m. on Saturday near Constitution Avenue and Alpine Drive.

According to police, two cars were traveling westbound on Constitution at high speeds, and a third car was attempting to make a left turn from eastbound Constitution onto Alpine Drive.

The driver who was turning left, now identified as Carlton, was hit by one of the drivers heading west.

He was transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries and later died as a result.

The CSPD Major Crash Team began investigating and believes that speed and alcohol are contributing factors in the crash.

As of now, the status of the other two drivers is unknown.

Possible arson leaves Colorado Springs family devastated What started as a normal Fourth of July for the Estep family ended in devastation after their house went up in flames. Possible arson leaves Colorado Springs family devastated

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.