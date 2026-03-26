Person killed in crash along North Academy Boulevard identified

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — A person struck and killed along North Academy Boulevard on March 18 has been identified.

The El Paso County Coroner identified the person as Harlo Peterson, 75. Police say Peterson was crossing the road in the middle of the block along North Academy Boulevard near Vickers Drive.



Watch our coverage from the day of the crash

The crash shut down North Academy Boulevard at Vickers Drive for hours that Wednesday morning. The driver involved in the crash stayed on scene and was complying with the officers' investigation.

At the time of this update, no charges have been filed against the driver.

According to police, Peterson's death marked the 10th traffic fatality so far in Colorado Springs this year. This time last year, there was only one traffic death.

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