Person in critical condition after being pulled from Quail Lake Tuesday morning

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — There was a heavy first responder presence at Quail Lake on Tuesday after reports that a woman had fallen into the water and did not come back up.

The Colorado Springs Fire Department confirmed it was on scene and had pulled one woman out of the water.

She was in critical condition as she was taken to the hospital.

The details of how the woman wound up in the water were not immediately clear.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information is released.

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The environmental fallout after a fuel truck spill in Pueblo last month A fuel truck spill that happened along I-25 in Pueblo shut down the interstate overnight last month. The environmental fallout after a fuel truck spill in Pueblo last month

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