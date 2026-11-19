The Colorado Springs Fire Department said one person was hospitalized after a fire in a home overnight.
According to CSFD, the fire happened at a home on E. Bijou St. near N. Circle Dr.
Fire crews reported that it was a "heavy fire" and crews took more than an hour to put the fire out, according to tweets from the CSFD. The fire was out around 1:40 a.m.
Officials said one person was transported to the hospital with minor injuries.
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