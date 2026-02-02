Person hit by train in Colorado Springs Sunday night

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — A pedestrian was hit by a train Sunday night in Colorado Springs and an investigation is underway.

The Colorado Springs Police Department shared details of the incident to their online blotter explaining the person was hit at Mesa Road and Cache La Poudre Street at about 7:34 p.m. The area is north of downtown.

"AMR and CSFD arrived on scene and located the pedestrian who was alive, with serious injuries, who was transported to an area hospital for medical care," police wrote on their online blotter. "Railroad traffic was stopped while the incident was reviewed by railroad and police. The area is clearly posted no trespassing."

The pedestrian was not publicly identified and it isn't clear if the pedestrian will face any charges.

