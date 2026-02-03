Person found dead in small Colorado town, possible hit-and-run crash

WALSENBURG, Colo. (KOAA) — An investigation is underway after a person was found dead in the street in a small Colorado town Sunday night.

According to a news release from the City of Walsenburg, officers were called to a report of a person lying in the street at W. 9th Street and S. Hendren at about 8:52 Sunday night. The area is on the south side of the town in Huerfano County.

"Upon arrival, officers determined that it was a male subject that had apparently been struck by a vehicle," part of the news release reads. "Officers observed substantial injuries, and lifesaving techniques were started until medical personnel arrived and took over."

The male died at the scene; his age and name had not been released publicly as of Tuesday morning.

Police say the investigation remains active and open. There was no suspect description available when this article was last updated. Anyone with information is asked to call the Walsenburg Police Department at 719-738-1044.

