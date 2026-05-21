Person dies in crash after fleeing domestic violence call in Pueblo

PUEBLO, Colo. (KOAA) — A person is dead after getting in a crash while fleeing a domestic violence investigation on Wednesday, according to Pueblo Police.

The department says they received a call regarding a domestic fight along Buelah Avenue on Wednesday at 10:30 p.m. When officers arrived, a person involved in the incident was leaving the scene in a white SUV.

Despite attempts from officers to pull the vehicle over, it continued to evade them at a high rate of speed. After recording the license plate number, the officers stopped the chase and returned to the scene of the initial domestic disturbance to investigate.

During that investigation, officers were called to the scene of a crash at the intersection of Northern Avenue and Beulah Van Buren Street. When officers arrived, they determined it to be the same white SUV involved in the domestic disturbance.

When officers arrived, they found a person had been ejected from the vehicle and was unconscious. They were pronounced dead at the scene.

The identity of the driver will be released by the Pueblo County Coroner at a later date.

According to police, this was the seventh fatal crash in 2026.

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